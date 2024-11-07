Johnny Depp’s romance with Amber Heard was a whirlwind affair. It began on a fairytale note, although the end was nothing less than a nightmare. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star was already married to Vanessa Paradis. Do you know his ex-partner Winona Ryder was pissed at him for leaving the mother of his children for a woman in her 20s? Scroll below for the interesting throwback.

Johnny met Amber on the sets of The Rum Diary. In one of his old interviews, he revealed feeling the spark with his co-star during a sensuous shower scene. There was no going back, and the duo welcomed their feelings with open arms, which began their publicized love saga.

After his breakup with Kate Moss, Johnny Depp began dating Vanessa Paradis in 1998. They fell in love on the sets of The Ninth Gate and welcomed their first child, Lily-Rose Depp, within one year of their relationship. Their second baby boy, Jack, was born in 2002. While the world thought the couple was very well settled, things turned upside down when they unexpectedly announced their separation in 2012.

The Rum Diary was released in 2011, which sparked speculations that Johnny cheated on his then-wife, Vanessa Paradis. While she maintained her dignified silence on the rumors, his other ex-girlfriend, Winona Ryder, allegedly lost respect for Johnny.

A source close to Winona Ryder revealed to RadarOnline in 2014, “The way he conducted that affair really upset Winona and turned her off Johnny. She’s pulled a 180 on her opinion of Johnny and his cronies because she thinks it’s a sad cliché that he’d dump his long-term baby mama for a woman in her twenties.”

This was reportedly also why Winona Ryder refused to unite with Johnny even for a movie. “Winona had a respectful relationship with Johnny for years, but she soured on any idea of an acting reunion after Johnny hooked up with Amber,” added the source.

However, both Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis supported Johnny Depp against physical abuse allegations by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Even Kate Moss stood up for him.

After years of dating, Amber Heard married Johnny in February 2015. The relationship went downhill after the actress accused her then-husband of domestic violence and even gained a restraining order against him. Their divorce battle continued for many years until JD won the $50 million defamation suit in Virginia court in 2022.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles Home Bought By Indian Real Estate Developer, Latter Reveals “Batman Logo In The Pool Is Definitely Staying…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News