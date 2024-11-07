One Direction singer Liam Payne’s tragic demise on October 16, 2024, left the entire Hollywood fraternity, along with his fans, in a state of shock and gloom. He fell to his death from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Now, according to the latest development, his mortal remains have been finally flown to the UK.

A news report on Page Six stated that Liam Payne’s body had remained in Argentina for a detailed autopsy and other tests to find out whether there was any foul play in his death. The late singer’s father, Geoff Payne, who was in Argentina ever since Liam’s death along with his bodyguard, will be bringing his son’s body back to the UK for the burial. The report furthermore stated that one of the main reasons why the ‘Night Changes’ singer’s body took time to be released was because the toxicology tests took some time to be completed.

It took more time in Liam Payne’s case because any drugs that he might have consumed before the tests might have been cut by an unknown substance, which further complicated the results of the autopsy. A security official revealed to the publication that the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ singer’s body has been released from the judicial morgue. Earlier, a local journalist’s video suggested that Payne’s coffin was already onboard a flight on Wednesday (November 6).

Liam Payne will be buried after a memorial service, which will have all his loved ones in attendance. His fellow One Direction band members, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, are expected to attend the memorial service. The investigations surrounding the singer’s death are still underway. According to a news report in TMZ, the police officials conducted another round of raids in the house of two employees who work at the Buenos Aires hotel from where Payne fell to his death. The officials will also be investigating one of the singer’s friends to find out who sold him drugs during the days before his death.

