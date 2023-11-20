There’s a reason why Johnny Depp is friends with all his ex-girlfriends. Of course, except Amber Heard, who confessed she was still in love with him despite an ugly end to their relationship. Kate Moss, who dated the Pirates Of The Caribbean star in 1994, once recalled their heartbreaking split and how it took years to get over it. Scroll below for all the details!

When did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss date?

In 1994, Kate and Johnny met via mutual friend Naomi Campbell. The British model confessed to feeling the butterflies right when she was Depp for the first time. In fact, she believed they would fall in love, which eventually did happen. They were together for almost three years before ending their relationship in 1997.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss reignited romance rumors with their red-carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 1998. But the actor moved on with his The Night Gate co-star Vanessa Paradis the same year. As for our supermodel, it took her years to get over their relationship.

Kate Moss spent years crying for Johnny Depp!

During an interview with Vanity Fair in 2012, Kate Moss revealed, “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me; Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!”

Kate Moss’ relationships after Johnny Depp split!

During the early 2000s, Kate was in a relationship with Dazed & Confused editor Jefferson Hack. They welcomed a daughter, Lila Moss, in 2002.

She also got engaged to Libertines member Pete Doherty after two years of dating in April 2007. Unfortunately, their relationship ended in July of the same year.

The supermodel gave another chance to love when she tied the knot with The Kills guitarist Jamie Hince in 2011. After four years of togetherness, the couple called it quits in 2015.

Kate Moss is now said to be dating aristocratic British photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck. Their love blossomed in 2015, and there have been reports that they split earlier this year. However, they were spotted together in September 2023, rubbishing the wild reports.

What is Johnny Depp upto these days?

Johnny Depp is living peacefully in the Bahamas following his high-profile legal battle with Amber Heard. He was rumored to be dating his attorney Camille Vasquez, but the reports were untrue. Some rumors claimed he’s dating his former lawyer, Joelle Rich.

On the professional front, JD was last seen in the French film Jeanne du Barry. He’s also been busy doing tours for his band, The Hollywood Vampires.

