Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been in a stable relationship for a long time, and now they are ready to take things to the next level. The actress recently announced her pregnancy while performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City. Scroll below to get all the deets.

The English actress, singer/songwriter, and the Twilight star have been together since 2018. The couple makes their fans’ hearts melt with their red-carpet appearances, and as per sources, they are very solid together in their relationship. Rob was previously in a relationship with his co-star Kristen Stewart, but after her cheating scandal with director Rupert Sanders, things fell apart between them. Luckily, the actor found love in Suki, and now they are ready to embrace parenthood for the first time.

On November 19th, during her performance at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City, Suki Waterhouse made the official announcement. The actress adorned a beautiful sparkling pink dress that failed to hide her baby bump and had a feathered jacket over the top of her dress. She said, “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on. I’m not sure it’s working.”

The announcement has undoubtedly excited the fans of Robert Pattinson, but it has also opened the floodgates to some amusing remarks from them. The netizens took to their X handles to share their hilarious comments in reference to Rob’s Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 and The Batman, too.

One of the netizens wrote, “I thought vampires can’t reproduce?”

A second one said, “Another vampire?”

While a third one quipped, “Someone keep Taylor Lautner away from the baby.”

A fourth one said, “Hopefully, they don’t name this child Renesmee.”

A fifth one wrote, “They’re gonna name their baby Bruce.”

This was followed by a sixth user commenting, “little robin is coming.”

And, “This Batman has his own Damian Wayne now.”

Many fans and followers of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse joined in to congratulate the couple and expressed their happiness for them. A few fan pages on X have shared the video of Suki announcing her pregnancy on stage, and you can check it out here:

"I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on… i’m not sure it’s working” Suki Waterhouse announcing that she’s pregnant today at Corona Festival! 🤰🏼💕pic.twitter.com/MhZEkCJVgb — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

For more updates on them, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Jamie Foxx Starred At Tom Cruise Menacingly At ‘Jerry Maguire’ Audition & Blamed Him For Losing A Role In The Film, “I’ll Never Forget Making A Fool Of Myself…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News