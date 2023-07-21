‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner insists marrying a superfan of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift was the “perfect situation”.

The 31-year-old actor dated the Grammy winner briefly in 2009 and provided some of the inspiration for her ‘Speak Now’ album, while more recently starred in her music video for ‘I Can See You’.

And Lautner insists it’s never been “tough” still being friends with his pop superstar ex, because he and Tay Dome are “confident” in their relationship.

Speaking on his and his spouse’s ‘The Squeeze’ podcast, he said: “I know on paper, it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it.

“We’re just confident in our relationship. Tay is the coolest, chillest person ever. She also is a diehard fan of that person. And [Swift] is the sweetest human being on Earth, so it kind of was just a perfect situation.”

The 26-year-old nurse – who was wearing her Eras Tour T-shirt during the episode – gushed over the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker being the “nicest” person on the planet and says she feels like she needs to be “a voice for the Swifties”.

She added: “She’s just a nice person, very disarming. You wouldn’t know she was famous if you didn’t know who she was. You would never know. A laidback vibe is definitely our vibe. She makes it easy, I don’t know! I’m here for the Swifties. I feel like the middleman

“I feel like I have a duty to be a voice for the Swifties.”

Swift brought Latuner on stage at her ‘Eras’ tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this month, to premiere the music promo and revealed that the married couple are two of her “closest friends”.

She said: “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the ‘Speak Now’ album and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video. He and his wife have become some of my closest friends and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”

Lautner told his ex: “I just want to say one thing. I respect you so much, for the human you are. You are gracious, humble… I am honoured to know you.”

