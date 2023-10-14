Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were once one of the most adored couples until the actress cheated on him. The former couple appeared in the popular film franchise Twilight, and during that period, they appeared for multiple interviews together; a clip from one of their interviews has been going viral on social media where Robert’ shocks’ everyone with his comment while Kristen’s mannerisms that irk the netizens.

As per reports, Kristen and Pattinson fell in love with each other while filming the Twilight franchise. They started dating around 2009, and after being together for a few years, they went their separate ways in 2013. Stewart was caught cheating on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, and things turned ugly for her and Rob.

The video going viral on Instagram has been posted by robpattinsonsociety, where we can see Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to the clip, they were not out in the open about their relationship yet, as the host asked them about their dating rumors. Pattinson momentarily pauses before blurting out, “Kristen is pregnant.”

Like her Twilight character, Bella, Kristen Stewart clarified it by saying, “He loves to shock people… He thinks he’s funny.” The way Stewart responded convinced the netizens that she never left her character, and one of them wrote, “kristen stewart absorbed bella”

Another wrote, “Is she constipated or something”

Followed by one saying, “She’s so weird.”

Another wrote, “So I guess her acting in twilight is just as bad in real life.”

Followed by, “She’s a really bad actor she’s she an all the movies same thing over and over,” “And she shocked him and the world by cheating on him 😂… laughing but the joke ain’t funny at all .”

And, “She’s such a dud”

Check out the video and the reactions here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rob pattinson society (@robpattinsonsociety)

After being in an on-again, off-again relationship, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson parted ways after her cheating scandal. She even issued an apology for hurting his feelings. Pattinson is currently in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse.

