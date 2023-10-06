Suki Waterhouse Reveals Robert Pattinson Was 'So Accepting' When They Moved In Together: "I Always Used To Live Alone..."

Suki Waterhouse’s boyfriend Robert Pattinson was “so accepting” when they moved in together.

The couple have been dating since 2018 but they decided to take their relationship to the next level six months ago by setting up home together with the model/actress moving out of her solo apartment and into ‘The Batman‘ star’s home – and she says he was incredibly patient after she brought “mess and chaos” with her.

Speaking on Apple’s ‘Driven Minds: A Type 7’ podcast, Suki Waterhouse explained: “I’ve been having such a crushing weight of anxiety because I’ve moved. I wasn’t there for the move, so everything just got boxed up and sent … [It was a challenge because] because I’ve moved in with my boyfriend now, and I always used to live alone.

“It doesn’t feel like that much of a crazy thing. And I’m very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it’s like, charming. So I’m very lucky for that.”

Suki Waterhouse, 31, went on to add the relationship came along at the right time for her after previous bad experiences with men left her vowing to stay single.

Suki said: “I’ve been ghosted and broken up with after dating someone for a year, that was pretty bad. But it turned out to be brilliant because I took it like a bout of celibacy.

“[I dated people who were] just cheating on you all the time. It’s really f***** up.”

However, Suki Waterhouse added of her romance with the ‘Harry Potter‘ star: “Maybe for me, it was about actually feeling ready in a way that I haven’t before, that I actually had something to give. I’ve sat with myself – have been in a couple of different kinds of relationships.

“I actually have something to share now. I have, like, a life that I’m proud of that I want to share with someone and I’m stable and I have my s*** together.”

