Johnny Depp risked it all when he sued his ex-wife Amber Heard in defamation over ‘domestic violence’ claims. He was countersued for $100 million, but more than their fortune, their reputation faced a massive dent as the courtroom drama was televised. Scroll below for details as his attorney, Camille Vasquez, revisits their controversial suit.

Most would know Camille, who’s witnessed a massive surge in popularity ever since the Depp vs. Heard case. She’s a partner at Brown Rudnick LLP and took care of Johnny‘s litigation matters for almost 4.5 years before joining his legal team for the defamation suit. There were also reports of their affair, but those were only ‘wild rumors’ as she’s dating England-based Edward Owen.

Camille Vasquez has been giving a lot of interviews since her big in Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case. In all new claims, the attorney says she was confident about their win because she had done her homework quite well, which included “studying” the Aquaman actress.

Camille Vasquez told FOX Nation host Nancy Grace, “I really had confidence in our case, and I thought to myself as we were leading up to this, ‘People just need to get out of my way because I know how to put this case on.’ I had studied Ms. Heard. I had studied that evidence. I knew the big lies we needed to address.”

Camille was excellent at her job, and proof of it was her drilling sessions with Amber Heard when the Justice League star was called on the stand.

On the professional front, Johnny Depp is busy with the Hollywood Vampires tour. His return to Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 remains uncertain while fans have been praying for it.

Amber Heard, on the other hand, will be next seen in Aquaman 2. Her absence from the trailer worried fans and strengthened rumors about her significantly reduced role after her legal loss against Johnny Depp.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Selena Gomez Admits Breakup With Justin Bieber Made Her Quit Social Media: “Didn’t Need To See What Everyone Was Doing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News