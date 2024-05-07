As David Corenswet Debuts As Superman, Here’s A Look At Every Actor Who Has Played The Superhero So Far

David Corenswet has officially made his debut in the Superman suit as his first look from the upcoming eponymous film has been revealed. James Gunn, the writer-director of the film and the Co-CEO of DC Studios, unveiled the look himself. Now that David Corenswet is playing a new version of the Man of Steel, he has a legacy to live up to, as a number of actors have taken on the costume in the past.

Superman’s screen history goes way back to the 1940s when the first live-action film serial based on the DC superhero arrived in cinemas. Since then, the baton has been passed down from generation to generation, with each actor bringing their own charisma to the character. Let’s have a look at all the actors who have played Superman on screen so far.

Kirk Alyn

Kirk Alyn set the ball rolling with his portrayal of the titular role in the 1948 black-and-white film serial Superman and its 1950 sequel, Atom Man vs. Superman. Distributed by Columbia Pictures, both the movie serials consisted of 15 episodes each and shot Alyn to stardom. The actor’s other credits include the films Little Miss Broadway and Call of the Rockies. Interestingly, he appeared in another Superman project, albeit in a different role as Lois Lane’s father, Sam Lane, in the 1978 film Superman. Alyn passed away in 1999 at the age of 88.

George Reeves

After Kirk Alyn, it was George Reeves who popularized the character of Superman with his lead role in the television series, Adventures of Superman. The show started airing in 1952 and went on for 104 episodes spanning six seasons before its conclusion in 1958. Apart from the series, Reeves also played the legendary role in the 1951 independent film Superman and the Mole Men. The actor died by suicide in 1959.

Christopher Reeve

Christopher Reeve has the highest number of standalone Superman films to his name, playing the character in four movies. He debuted as Clark Kent in the 1978 Richard Donner directorial, Superman and followed it up with Superman II in 1980, Superman III in 1983, and Superman IV:

The Quest for Peace in 1987. His act is still lauded as one of the most popular superhero performances onscreen. Reeve passed away aged 52 in the year 2004.

Dean Cain

Another actor who graced the television screens as the Last Son of Krypton is Dean Cain. The actor starred in ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, alongside Teri Hatcher’s Lois Lane. The series was on air for four seasons between 1993 and 1997 and made Cain a household name. Apart from his portrayal of the DC hero, the actor is also known for his appearances in the films Vendetta, The Black Hole, and Bed & Breakfast.

Tom Welling

Tom Welling offered a fresh take on the character of Superman as teenage Clark Kent in the WB/The CW series Smallville. The coming-of-age drama provided a look at the early adventures of the superhero in his high school in the fictional town of Smallville. The show featured 10 seasons which aired from 2001 and 2011. After Smallville, Welling has been seen in shows like Lucifer and The Winchesters.

Brandon Routh

In 2006, Brandon Routh played the journalist-cum-superhero in the Bryan Singer directorial, Superman Returns. The film was a homage sequel to 1980’s Superman II and showcased Clark Kent returning to Earth after five years, only to find out that his nemesis Lex Luthor is out for his blood. The film did not do well at the box office, and hence, did not lead to any sequel. However, Routh was again seen as Superman in guest roles in The CW shows Batwoman, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow.

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill starred as the lead in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013, which laid the foundation for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The actor instantly became a fan-favorite and reprised the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). In 2022, he made a cameo as Superman in the Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam, hinting at his return to the franchise. However, just a few weeks later, the new leadership at DC announced that they would be moving forward with a new Superman, leaving some fans disappointed.

Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin played Superman in The CW series Supergirl and reprised the role in a few episodes of The Flash, Arrow, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow. In 2021, he landed his own series, Superman & Lois, opposite Elizabeth Tulloch. The show has so far aired three seasons, with a fourth one scheduled to be released sometime in 2024. Apart from playing the superhero, Hoechlin is also famous for his performance in MTV’s Teen Wolf.

Nicolas Cage

While Nicolas Cage was initially finalized to play Superman in a film that ended up getting shelved, he finally played the role in a cameo appearance in the 2023 film The Flash. Cage portrayed an alternate version of the superhero, which came as a surprise to fans. The acclaimed actor had another stint with the superhero role when he voiced him in the 2018 animated film, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

David Corenswet

Finally, David Corenswet is going to wear the superhero’s cape in the upcoming film, Superman, which was initially titled Superman: Legacy. Starring alongside him is Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane in the film directed by James Gunn. Superman marks the first major lead role for Corenswet, who previously starred in supporting roles in movies like The Greatest Hits, Look Both Ways and The Sunlit Night. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

Whose portrayal of Superman do you like the most?

Must Read: James Gunn Clarifies His Reason For Not Re-Casting Henry Cavill As Superman In DC Universe, As He Debunks A Popular Conspiracy Theory Around It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News