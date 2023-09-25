Marvel and DC fans are always clashing with each other over who has the best line-up when it comes to their shows and movies. However, a social media user noted that a series called Smallville can actually compete with the comic book movie giants as it has a more run time of all the movies of DCEU and Marvel combined while also adding the shows of the latter. Scroll down to know the details.

For the unversed, Smallville is a series which started way before the era of DC and Marvel movies began. It is an American superhero television series which first started in 2001 and wrapped up in 2011 with a total of 10 seasons.

A user on Twitter, now known as X, shared a post comparing the run time of MCU movies and shows and DCEU movies with Smallville and much to everyone’s shock the latter had a total run time of 9275 minutes whereas, the two earlier combined fell behind clocking a total of 9167 minutes. The social media captioned the post as, “There is more #Smallville content than all the currently released MCU films, MCU Disney+ shows, and the DCEU movies combined,” and the Internet could not agree more. Smallville runs for 10 seasons with more than 200 episodes.

Take a look:

There is more #Smallville content than all the currently released MCU films, MCU Disney+ shows, and the DCEU movies combined. Smallville: 9275 minutes

MCU+DCEU: 9167 minutes pic.twitter.com/RegfKk1W8K — Smallville (@SmallvilleTakes) September 21, 2023

However, since new DCEU and MCU movies and shows coming, the rare record won’t be held for too long. Smallville follows the origin of Clark Kent in the fictional hometown with the same name before he finally becomes Superman. The coming-of-age of the story features Tom Welling in the lead role. The concept is based on the DC Comics character first created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Social media users were quick to react to the social media post now going viral for all the right reasons. One person said, “10 22 episode seasons on average will do that” as another mentioned, “Fu*k this sh*t, Imma gonna watch Smallville.”

Another user said, “Well smallville is goated,” and echoing similar sentiments, one chimed in, “And smallville is better.” A user added, “Rewatching right now. Still my favorite show of all time! ALWAYS HOLD ON TO SMALLVILLE!!!”

The next one tweeted, “And it’s better than every series,” as another added, “Rare example of more quantity and more quality.”

