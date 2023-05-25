The Flash movie is finally reaching the theatres even after all the controversies and brawls by the actor Ezra Miller. While the early reviews have already made hype about the DC movie, the recent trailer shows a few characters from the previous DCEU. To everyone’s surprise, no, it is not Henry Cavill’s Superman, but a character that was announced a few years ago but we never got the chance to see.

The departure of Cavill’s Karle El shocked the superhero fandom, as everyone expected to see more of him. After being announced in the credit scenes of Black Adam, the shocking departure of the character from the DCU made fans anguished as the decision faced massive backlash. However, The Flash director recently confirmed that we would get to see another Superman, which was scrapped by the production in the late 1990s after getting into development.

During a conversation with Esquire Middle East, The Flash director Andy Muschietti made it official that it would not be Micheal Keaton’s Batman from the DC’s past. Shockingly for the fans, we will get to see Nicolas Cage making a cameo in the movie as Superman since the movie deals with different versions of heroes throughout the Multiverse. “Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it… I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon,” the director said.

Making it a full circle moment for the comic books fans and the actor himself, Nicolas Cage will finally get to play the character of Superman on the screen after Tim Burton’s failed Superman Lives, which was scrapped 25 years ago. “He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic,” The Flash director said of the actor.

However, it is unclear how Cage’s Superman will fit into the plot of The Flash, but fans are really looking forward to this cameo. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

