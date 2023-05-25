The making and breaking of relationships in Hollywood are one of the most headline-making zones across the world. The most recent breakup that took the world why storm with everything that has been happening after it is pop sensation Shakira parting ways with former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique after 12 years of dating. While all of that drama was still unfolding, in no time we saw Tom Cruise entering the scene, and rumours of a spark between him and the singer started making rounds. Making news now is a contradictory update.

For the unversed, ever since Shakira and Cruise appeared at F1 Grand Prix in Miami at the same time, the rumour mill was quick to pitch them as a new couple. The pop sensation even laughed off that rumour, but it seems like Tom is obsessed with her and cannot stop flirting.

Reports now claim that Tom Cruise has fallen for Shakira head over heels and cannot stop obsessing about her. But on the contrary, the pop star is not comfortable with all the flirting coming her way and has begged Cruise to stop it. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Daily Mail Entertainment report, Tom Cruise, since he first met Shakira in Miami, Is mesmerized and cannot take her out of his mind. He was giddy after meeting her for the first time similar to how he was after meeting his former wife, Katie Holmes. But now a source has claimed that Shakira isn’t open to love now and has no feelings for the Mission Impossible star.

The source said that she had begged Tom Cruise to stop flirting with her and added, “She doesn’t want to embarrass or upset him, but there’s no attraction or romance on her part – she was just being friendly. She’s flattered but not interested”.

It is also being said that Shakira’s polite message is related to Tom Cruise. There is no confirmation on this. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

