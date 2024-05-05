Henry Cavill turns 41 today, and he has already floored everyone with his impeccable charm, which is only growing daily. The actor was widely loved and appreciated for playing Superman in the old DC Universe; the actor once compared playing the last Son of Krypton to repeated lovemaking. Keep scrolling to know.

Henry is all set to embark on a new journey with his lady love Natalie Viscuso in their personal. The couple is ready to become parents for the first time as Natalie is pregnant. Cavill is having a rough time at the box office; his Argylle flopped, and there is not much buzz about his latest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. He might also return in Millie Bobby Brown-led Enola Holmes 3.

A few years back, Henry Cavill sat for an interview with The Guardian; the actor opened up about his feelings for the role of Superman. He said, “It’s a wonderful role. There’s a huge potential there for complex storytelling, and I’m looking forward to exploring those avenues. Come on, it’s Superman! You can’t be pissed off at the idea of playing Superman for the rest of your life.” He joked, “‘Oh, sorry, I’m just the grandaddy of all superheroes. It’s such a pain.’”

Henry Cavill admits that Superman is a complex dude, saying, “People think Kryptonite can beat him. No. The only thing that can really beat Superman is Superman. His own noggin messing with him. His own moral choices. When you have that to start with, the storytelling can really delve into something rich.”

The actor continued, “It’s like shagging someone for the first time. Sometimes, it turns out to be amazing. Mostly, you’re trying to get each other’s rhythm going. It’s on the next go that you start to expand.” Henry Cavill revealed his reason behind doing Superman, saying, “That’s why I do it. That and the money.”

A few days ago, the Superman star Henry Cavill allegedly took a veiled dig at his Black Adam cameo and said he might stop doing those. On the work front, Henry was last seen in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ryan Gosling Reveals What He Was Scared Of During His I’m Just Ken Oscar Performance, “Whether Simu Liu Is Going To Re-Tear…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News