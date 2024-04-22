The box office verdict for Henry Cavill’s film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on its opening weekend is in, and it is not so bleak. The action comedy also features the Reacher star Alan Ritchson in a vital role. The renowned director Guy Ritchie directed the film, which is now one of his movies with the biggest 3-day opening weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

Henry has been experiencing a dry spell regarding box office collections as his last release, Argylle, failed to create any magic on the big screen. The movie, however, is reportedly doing well on the digital platform. The actor is going through a beautiful phase in his personal life as he and his partner, Natalie Viscuso, expect their first child. The actor is thrilled about it, and his fans believe Cavill will be a great dad.

Guy Ritchie directed The Ministry Of Gentlemanly Warfare, starring Henry Cavill, which has reportedly beaten the industry’s projection at the domestic box office as per Luiz Fernando’s report. The trade analyst reveals this Cavill-led movie has earned $9 million on its 3-day opening weekend.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is the second biggest 3-day opening weekend for Guy Ritchie. The Gentlemen hold the first position with a $10.7 million 3-day opening weekend in the North American box office. Here are the five movies by Guy with the biggest opening weekend.

The Gentlemen (2019) – $10.7 million The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024) – $9 million Wrath of Man (2021) – $8.3 million Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant (2023) – $6.4 million Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023) – $3.1 million

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, starring Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, and Alex Pettyfer, is based on a book by Damian Lewis. The film was released in the US theatres on April 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

