Hollywood actor Bernard Hill passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2024. The actor, who starred in popular movies like Titanic, The Scorpion King, The Lord of The Rings and others, was 79. Hill’s agent, Lou Coulson, confirmed the news of his demise.

Bernard Hill passed away in the early morning of Sunday. The reason for his demise is not yet known. As per the reports, the actor’s family will soon share an official statement. In his career spanning five decades, the English actor has acted in many movies and TV shows.

More About Hollywood Actor Bernard Hill

The Titanic star was born in Blackley, Manchester, on December 17, 1994. In 1970, the actor graduated with a diploma in theatre and started his acting journey in 1973 with a TV show called ‘Hard Labour’.

Bernard Hill In Titanic

Bernard Hill played Captain Edward J. Smith in James Cameron’s Titanic movie, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. In the Lord of The Rings movies, Bill played King Theoden. The actor appeared in two the LotR movies – The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Other popular movies that feature Hill are Wimbledon, Gandhi, Exodus, and Valkyrie.

Bernard Hill appeared on many shows, including the Henry VI series, Blacksutff Antigone, Ocean Odyssey, Great Expectations, Falcon, Wolf Hall, Wild China, Folk America, Egomania, and many more. Hill’s new BBC drama, The Responder Season 2, airs on May 5. The cop drama stars Martin Freeman in the lead role. The late actor has also done theatre work. He has been a part of plays like Twelfth Night, Short List, The Plough and the Stars, Gasping and others

