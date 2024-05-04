Chris Hemsworth is one of the leading action stars in Hollywood, and he is gearing up for his movie Furious: A Mad Max Saga. He has recently expressed his disappointment in reports claiming he might take retirement from acting because of his predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease. Scroll below for more.

Hemsworth is best known for portraying the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fandom rapidly increased after he kept reprising the role. However, Chris admitted feeling frustrated with his character over the years. He has his solo MCU movies along with the Avengers films. His last Marvel outing, Thor: Love and Thunder, was an utter disappointment among the fans, and the actor said that he owe another Thor movie to the fans.

In his recent interview with Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth expressed how he was upset with the rumors about his retirement from acting. For the unversed, in 2022, Chris learned about his high genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease. During that time, there were reports about his break from acting, and soon, people started assuming that he was retiring from acting or had already gotten the disease.

The Thor star said, “It really kind of p—ed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this.”

Chris Hemsworth added, “No matter how much I said, ‘This is not a death sentence,’ the story became that I have dementia, and I’m reconsidering life and retiring and so on.” The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor remembered, “I did read a really funny comment at the bottom of one article: ‘I hope Chris forgets he’s retiring and comes back.”

On the professional front, Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy led Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which will be released in the theatres on May 24.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine: Kevin Feige Reveals He “Wasn’t Even Sure How To Incorporate Wade” When Ryan Reynolds Bombarded Him With Ideas For Upcoming MCU Flick

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News