Actress Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed her Twitter account was hacked in the wake of a cryptic post that touted a second season of her beloved Netflix limited series ‘The Queen’s Gambit’.

Taylor-Joy, who has not posted on Twitter since November 2020, excited fans on the morning of January 30 when she seemingly tweeted: “‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Season 2.”

The post was up for around 10 minutes before it was taken down, but it was enough time to ignite rumours that Netflix was moving forward with a new season, reports Variety.

Anya Taylor Joy confirmed the Twitter hack on her Instagram story, where she wrote: “My Twitter has been hacked. Apologies for all inconvenience. It’s not me!” Sources close to the actor also confirmed that there was no truth to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Season 2 tweet.

Anya Taylor Joy was quite active on Twitter during the fall in which ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ debuted on Netflix and became one of its most popular limited series.

In fact, Anya Taylor-Joy’s last tweet, dated November 23, 2020, celebrated ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ for becoming Netflix‘s “biggest scripted limited series to date” with a “record-setting 62 million households” watching “in its first 28 days.”

Created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott and adapted from the 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, ‘The Queen’s Gambit‘ starred Anya Taylor-Joy as a chess prodigy who must battle personal demons on her way to becoming a world champion. The series won a total of 11 Emmy awards, including outstanding limited series.

