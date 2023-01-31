If you would ask us, the reason behind the massive success of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is their momager Kris Jenner. This woman single handedly changed the career trajectory of her daughters and made them millionaires and billionaires. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Kris revealed some spicy details about having s*x on a plane in a bathroom and joining the mile-high club with her ex-husband Bruce Jenner. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kris is massively popular among her fans because of her brutally honest and emotional nature and never misses an opportunity to slay a fashion trend on social media. She’s a legend and an icon and her fans would totally agree with this. The momager has over 51 million followers on Instagram and helps all her daughters run their businesses smoothly and successfully.

Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Kris Jenner had s*x in a bathroom on a plane. Oh yes, you read that correctly. In an interview with Cosmopolitan once, Kris dished out some s*xy details on her flight with ex-husband Bruce Jenner who now goes by the name of Caitlyn Jenner.

Kris Jenner said, “I was with Bruce on a commercial airliner in first class. We joined the Mile High Club and felt we got away with it. We had s*x in the bathroom, and we came out and nobody said anything. At the end of the flight, the flight attendant got on the microphone, ‘Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Jenner! You’ve just joined the Mile High Club. We’re so proud of you, and we decided to give you a bottle of champagne! Yay!’ I could not squish down in my seat low enough. I was mortified.”

Well, well. That must have been an experience of a lifetime, hehe.

What are your thoughts on Kris Jenner joining the mile-high club with her ex-husband Bruce Jenner? Tell us in the space below.

