



Angelina Jolie, the name, the fame, the personality and the aura is something that bewitches everyone irrespective of their gender or s*xuality. She has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for years now, and with time, she has been becoming finer, like the most expensive wine. We will not be wrong if we say that she was born to rule the entertainment industry and the fashion industry as well. Jolie is not any damsel in distress, she’s femme fatal, and that shows in the roles she portrayed on screen. Even her photoshoots showcase the wild side of the actress, especially the ones when she was young. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling!

She manages to break the internet whenever she makes public appearances, and the list of her fans keeps increasing in this age and time of the internet; her fans work better than some investigative journalists to unearth unseen photographs from the initial days of their careers. Like the one, we found of Jolie.

The throwback picture that we got our eyes stuck on is over two decades old, and still, if we compare it with one of the present photographs of Angelina Jolie, it would seem as if she hasn’t aged at all. This picture dates back to 1999, and she was clicked for the Rolling Stones magazine, and we discovered it on Twitter. There are two images from the shoot, and they are just bold and sassy, just like the actress herself.

Angelina Jolie went completely topless with just a pair of black leather pants. That is all the garment she had on her. She covered bre*sts with her long lustrous hair. It was quite a risky way of styling, but she posed without any inhibition oozing out. If that was not enough, she had a wild cat to accompany, and it did not look wilder than her, to be fair! For makeup, her stylist went for a minimalistic look, with just foundation, contoured those, well-structured cheekbones, and brown-coloured lipstick.

In one of the photos, she posed with the black panther, and both these pictures were taken with the desert land in the backdrop, which gave it a s*xier vibe. See Angelina Jolie posing with a wild cat where she looked wilder than the panther.

Angelina Jolie para la Rolling Stone 1999 pic.twitter.com/DB70EvgERA — Sobvio Txica ❤️‍🔥 (@sobviotxica) July 19, 2020

Let us know what your thoughts are on these throwback photos of Angelina Jolie in the comment section! And for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

