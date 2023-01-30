Fashion is something, if done the right way then it gives an extra boost to one’s personality. When someone compliments your look, you instantly feel lifted and more confident about yourself, and we look for inspiration among our favourite celebs. Jennifer Aniston is one such celebrity who has been inspiring since the ’90s. The actress has time and again proved that age is just a number while she bewitched us with her boldness. Scroll down to see why we say that!

From a bikini to a power suit, the ‘Friends’ actress has always managed to drop our jaws with her style statement. Whenever she steps out of the house, she makes the news with her fashion, and like us, there are millions of fans who look up to her and have dedicated several fan pages to her, where they upload several images of her.

Therefore while going through one such fan page of Jennifer Aniston on Instagram, we came across this old picture of her in a bright red chiffon dress with drapes around. The fabric of the dress was shimmery, and it had a deep plunging neckline in the front. Underneath a lot of the fabric, the dress also had a high slit. Aniston looked like she was all set to turn the heat up a notch at Christmas.

Coming back to the gown that Jennifer Aniston wore in this throwback picture, in addition to the drapes, the outfit had a tie-up detail around the waist. Now, let’s shift the focus to her makeup and other accessories. Her stylist went for a completely accessory-less look to keep the entire spotlight on that gorgeous dress and those sleek pair of heels. For makeup, she wore a full coverage foundation with her face being well-contoured and a generous amount of blush on the cheeks. However, it was hard to make out the colour of her lip shade from this angle, but it seemed like she wore red coloured lipstick.

Jennifer Aniston posed like the devil soaking in all the glory of the sun while her admirers failed miserably to fight their inner demons and give in to the desire to paint naughty images in their minds. Check out the throwback picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jennifer.aniston.fc)

What are your thoughts on Jen’s looks? Isn’t she looking like she’s ready to be on Santa’s naughty list? Let us know in the comment section! And for more updates on other celebrity fashions, stay tuned to Koimoi!

