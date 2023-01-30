Heartbreaks can be hard and we all can agree to it! No matter if you are one of the most attractive good looking men in the world, heartbreak always comes as a surprise. In Hollywood, it seems like there is a season of couples parting their ways. Adding to the list, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have reportedly called it quits in 2022 and now Jordan is on a dating app!

The couple broke up after dating for a year and a half, and their breakup was heavily talked about on the internet. However, just to get back on track, like any other heartbroken lover, Michael B Jordan revealed he has installed a dating app. Read on to find out what he has to say about his breakup!

Killmonger actor Michael B Jordan made his Saturday Night Live debut and talked about things with a seriously charming monologue that poked fun at his past acting choices, and his relationship, proving how laughably handsome he truly is.

Michael B Jordan says unlike any other guy, who would want to get better in shape after the breakup, he did not have to head to the gym as he was doing Creed III. He later adds, “So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya.”

The ex-couple, Micheal, 35, and Harvey, 25, started dating in the fall of 2020 and the news of their split was confirmed by Lori’s father and the ‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey. On confirming the news, “Look, as long as everyone can walk away in peace, be friends. I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said hinting that the relationship ended amicably.

However, Michael B Jordan will be coming with Creed III and making his directorial debut. The movie also stars his MCU costar Jonathan Majors and the movie is scheduled to release on March 3, 2023.

