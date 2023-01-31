Jan 31, 2023, Mumbai: Netflix is set to celebrate legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra & Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) rich cultural legacy of 50 years in a new four-part docu-series titled ‘The Romantics’. A tribute to the icon, Netflix will release the documentary on Feb 14, 2023.

Often regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’, Yash Chopra’s iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. are widely loved and often romanticized in Indian pop culture. The docu-series will feature 35 leading voices from the Hindi film industry, including mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF through the years, diving into the history of Bollywood through the YRF lens showcasing its impact in making Bollywood and its leading stars a household name globally.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the success of globally loved franchises – Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever.

Sharing details on the collaboration, Monika Shergill, VP – Content, Netflix India shares, “Fondly remembered as The King of Romance, Yash Chopra’s films brought in a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories and the nostalgia, we’re partnering with the creative powerhouses, YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring The Romantics to our global audiences. The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra’s journey to building a world class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history.”

YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan, the fourth film of YRF’s Spy Universe, is running riot at the global box office and has shattered every collection record held previously in the Hindi film industry. YRF is home to some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever witnessed like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, Dhoom franchise, to name a few. It has also produced landmark content forward iconic hits like Chak De! India, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Mardaani, Band Baaja Baarat, to name a few.

Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services with 231 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

