Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty has been in the headlines lately as she was spotted in the city with popular actor, Aamir Ali, and their camaraderie caught everyone’s attention. Now, everybody is talking about Shamita and Aamir, wondering if something is brewing between the couple.

Last night Ali shared a video on social media wherein he was seen planting a kiss on Shamita’s cheeks. The video soon went viral and this stirred dating rumours on the internet. Now the former Bigg Boss contestant has reacted to the rumours.

Shamita Shetty took to her Instagram handle and dismiss the rumours about dating Aamir Ali. The actress, who was seeming, furious after the mushy pictures and videos surfaced online, said that she is currently ‘happy and single’ and people should not be ‘narrow-minded’.

The Bigg Boss 15 third runner-up wrote, “I’m baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgment with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS.”

Shamita Shetty in a follow-up tweet wrote, “it’s high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!“

it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country! — Shamita Shetty 🦋 (@ShamitaShetty) January 30, 2023

Soon after she tweeted, her fans came in her support and made it to her comment section. A fan wrote, “This is just rubbishing, a normal kiss can’t confirm any relationship (sic)” and another user wrote, “Don’t worry Shamita, we are with you (sic)”

Previously, Aamir Ali was married to actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, but their marriage did not end happily. Sanjeeda and Aamir’s marriage hit a snag in 2020, resulting in numerous disagreements. After months of speculation, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh announced their divorce in 2021. Sanjeeda received full custody of her baby girl, Ayra, in February 2022, after they co-parented her until last year.

Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, made headlines last year for her friendship with Raqesh Bapat on the Bigg Boss OTT set. Following their exit from the game show, the pair appeared on Bigg Boss 15. Their huge fanbase used to call them ‘ShaRa’. However, things didn’t go according to plan and the couple separated in July 2022.

