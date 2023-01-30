Actor Ankit Gupta gained a lot of limelight after he appeared in Bigg Boss season 16. Well, his fans were quite hopeful about his game. However, he got evicted from the controversial reality show. Post his stint with Bigg Boss, the actor is supposed to return to the screen with his show Junooniyatt as Jahaan. The show is a musical drama.

Ankit who shot to fame from his show Udaariyaan is currently in the news as he has made some shocking revelations about the casting couch. The actor recently revealed how he was asked to make a compromise to get work in the industry. Scroll below to read what exactly happened with the actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Ankit Gupta revealed he was asked to compromise to get work in the industry and he went on to add people in positions would claim that they have launched many biggies of the TV world. The actor recalled the incident on the casting couch and said, “Yahan toh compromise karna padta hai. See Ankit aise toh kaam nhi milta hai na industry mai. We have launched several people. They used to take the name of biggies, stating that many celebs were launched by him.”

Calling it his worst experience Ankit Gupta further added and said, “I am not into guys and even if I am, I cannot do this. It was my worst experience.” The actor didn’t stop there and made another shocking revelation. After he refused to compromise, the influential people asked the actor to let him touch it.

On the work front, Ankit Gupta is geared up for his show Junooniyatt which will go on air post-Bigg Boss 16. Notably, the actor is hoping for a positive response from the fans to his show.

When it comes to casting couch cases not all have the power to speak up. All we can say right now is- More power to you, Ankit! What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta & Priyanka Choudhary Labelled Evil Twins By Netizens For Making Fun Of Shalin Bhanot’s Mental State, Ex Contestant Shardul Pandit Too Calls Them Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News