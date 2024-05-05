Oscar-winning Actor Kevin Spacey finally addressed a slew of new allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior, alleged in the British documentary due to release next week. During the two-hour, 20-minute online interview titled “Kevin Spacey: Right of Reply,” the 64-year-old actor denied the new sexual harassment allegations before announcing he would not apologize for any fabricated claims about him.

The new allegations made in the documentary “Spacey Unmasked” come less than a year after the London jury acquitted Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from four different men, which date back 20 years. A jury also found Kevin Spacey did not molest “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp in 2022.

While the details of the allegations in the new documentary were kept under wraps, during a recent interview posted on YouTube, Kevin Spacey admitted the documentary is said to feature testimony from men regarding events between 1976 and 2013.

In the interview, Kevin Spacey revealed that he had struggled to get back to work after being cleared of all charges last year before declaring that he would not be “baselessly” attacked again.

The American Beauty actor confessed while he’s made unsolicited passes at actors in the past, he will not apologize “to anyone who’s made stuff up about me.”

Kevin Spacey Denies Promising Work in Exchange for Sexual Favors

The actor then confessed while he was hooked up with men who expected to further their careers by sleeping with him, he never traded movie roles in exchange for sexual favours. He continued, “I’ve clearly hooked up with some men who thought they might get ahead in their careers by having a relationship with me. But there was no conversation with me; it was all part of their plan, a plan that was always destined to fail because I wasn’t in on the deal.”

Well, this is interesting… "Contributor #3" (Saving Private Ryan guy) said we met at the Viper Room in 1998. If this guy was so turned off by everything he claims I did, why is he still chasing me 13 years later? (See email from 2011) Does this mean everything he said is… pic.twitter.com/FGsKXsbDCW — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) May 4, 2024

To establish his case, the Unusual Suspects actor also posted an email online that allegedly showed an accuser ‘chasing’ him for a role in one of his films in 2011.

The documentary will reportedly be aired on May 6 and 7 on Channel 4 in Britain and streamed on HBO Max in the U.S.

