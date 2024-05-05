The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ ticket pre-sales have begun in China. The film is leading in terms of sales numbers in comparison to Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster Dune: Part Two, aka Dune 2. The movie by Wes Ball is still a few days away from its theatrical release, but the sales numbers are promising enough. Keep scrolling for more.

The film received positive reviews from critics who were lucky enough to attend the film’s premiere in the United States on May 2. The critics posted their views on social media. You can check out our article on the film’s early reviews here. Previously, Andi Serkis played a crucial role in the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy, and the actor will not be returning for this fourth installment.

Wes Ball’s movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes featuring The Witcher fame Freya Allan will be released in the theatres in China soon, and the ticket pre-sales have kickstarted there. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reports the tickets went on sale on Saturday and have already grossed an impressive $91K from May 9 to May 12 on the first day of pre-sales.

In comparison, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is behind Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s $142K ticket sales while it has earned more than Dune 2, which raked in $87K in the pre-sales. Other movies like Aquaman 2 earned $97K, The Batman brought in $175K, and The Flash managed to earn $125K. Transformers Rise of the Beasts earned $250K from the ticket pre-sales. There are still a few days left before it hits the screens.

Freya Allan starrer Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released in China and the US on May 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

