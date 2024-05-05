Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire had a drop in collections on Friday when it brought in 27 lakhs* which was not just lesser than Thursday (38 lakhs) but also much below last Friday when the film had brought in 46 lakhs. This is in fact the biggest Friday to Friday drop that the film has seen in last many weeks. On Saturday though it saw a bit of a jump with 40 lakhs* coming in. Today, the film should again go past the 50 lakhs mark.

There is practically zilch competition that the film is facing and with zero releases this week, it’s the Hollywood biggie that should continue to attract audiences. Last week there was still a new release Ruslaan at least which managed to make inroads in the interiors and the mass centres but this week there is nothing except Maidaan.

The film has now reached 101.10 crores* and ideally, it would be looking at going past the 102 crores mark by the close of weekend, though that would be a stretch. In fact last weekend the film had almost doubled up on Saturday when compared to Friday and then gone past the 1 crore mark on Sunday. It was apparent then that one has seen the last of 1 crore+ score coming in for the film, and that has indeed turned out be the case. That said, the film has now achieved the milestone of going past the lifetime numbers of Jurassic World (101 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: RRR Box Office (Japan): 561 Days & Still Running Successfully, This Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s All Time Blockbuster Has Earned This Much!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News