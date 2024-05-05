Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan turned out to be a major disappointment at the Indian box office. Shockingly, it was a disappointing affair right from the start and it just didn’t get the momentum on its side, leading to sad story afterwards. Soon, the film will complete a month in theatres and that’s not going to matter as the overall collection isn’t going anywhere.

Marking the first collaboration between director Ali Abbas Zafar, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the action extravaganza carried high expectations on its shoulders but unfortunately, it failed to fulfil it. Released on the auspicious occasion of Eid on 11th April, the biggie mostly met with negative reviews from critics. And even the masses didn’t fully approve the content, thus putting a dent to the film in terms of box office perspective.

Coming to the latest collection update, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has completed 24 days in theatres, and during this journey, it has raked in just 63.30 crores net at the Indian box office. Ideally, this amount should have come during the first 2 or 3 days, considering the scale and budget of the film. So, we can clearly see how badly it has been turned down by the masses.

As the collection is much below the 1 crore mark even during the weekend, the end is very near for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and even touching the 70 crore mark would be some sort of achievement.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sarfira, which is scheduled to release in July. It’s an official Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. It also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Talking about Tiger Shroff, the actor will be next seen in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. It is speculated to release during Diwali this year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

