The Fall Guy by Universal, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, has arrived in the theatres this Friday, and trade analysts are busy predicting the box office results of its opening weekend. As per the latest reports, it is looking to earn less than projected. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie was directed by David Leitch, who is known for films like Bullet Train and Deadpool 2. The director was a former stunt performer, and this movie is a tribute to the stunt performers. According to reports, its estimated budget lies between $130 million-$150 million. Both Ryan and Emily gave the industry one of the biggest-grossing movies last year.

As per Deadline’s report, The Fall Guy earned $10.4 million on Friday, including the previews. It is expected to earn $28 million in openings from 4002 theatres, which will stay below the projection of $35 million. The movie reportedly earned $8.4 million-plus from 38 regions from its early release in those places. This weekend, the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starrer movie has opened to 40-plus more areas, including the UK, Mexico, Ireland, Germany, France, and Mexico.

Previously, trade analyst Luiz Fernando predicted that The Fall Guy could make a $35-$40 million 3-day opening in the United States. It was considered a significant number for an action romcom.

Meanwhile, director David Leitch’s last film, Bullet Train, opened to $30 million on its opening weekend. It is expected to surpass Sandra Bullock‘s romcom, The Lost City.

For the unversed, the movie is based on the 1980s TV show of the same name. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt led The Fall Guy, which was released in the theatres on May 3 and is currently running there.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

