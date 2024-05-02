Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has entered the 100 Crore Club. The film was always on course to achieve this feat but still it had seemed that it would reach there in the coming weekend. However, the kind of hold that it had demonstrated, despite playing at lower levels, has been better than expected and that’s what has allowed it to reach there with one more day to spare in the current week.

The film had hardly fallen from Friday (46 lakhs) as Monday numbers were super solid at 41 lakhs. Then on Tuesday the film in fact went on to grow further to 47 lakhs which was even bigger than Friday. However the major push came in Wednesday when collections almost doubled up and then went all the way to 85 lakhs, which is actually pretty good. The growth was aided by partial holiday of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day in different parts of the country.

With this, the film has now entered the 100 Crore Club as the collections read 100.05 crores. This is quite good in each and far better than the expectations that one had from the film. With no major release for at least a month now, the film will comfortably go past the 105 crores mark and then add some more.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

