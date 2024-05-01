Unlike Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn has managed to find some momentum at the Indian box office in the post-pandemic era. Excluding cameos and guest appearances, the actor has been a part of six theatrical releases in the post-COVID era and he has witnessed mixed bag of theatrical run. So, in today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at how Ajay’s last 5 theatrical releases have performed at ticket windows in India!

Talking in the order of oldest to latest, Thank God is the first of Ajay’s last five releases. It was a Diwali 2022 release and was indulged in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. As there was no buzz on the ground level, the film was a huge flop despite the festive season, and in the lifetime run, it earned just 35 crores at the Indian box office.

The next one is Drishyam 2, which enjoyed an undercurrent among audiences due to the sequel factor. Also, the word-of-mouth on the ground was highly favorable. As a result, the film turned out to be a huge success, and it secured a super-hit verdict by earning 241 crores at the Indian box office. It’s the only super-hit for Ajay Devgn in the post-pandemic era.

Bholaa was directed by Ajay Devgn, and while it earned praise for Ajay’s direction, the film didn’t connect well with audiences. As a result, the film turned out to be a losing affair by earning 90 crores at the Indian box office.

Shaitaan released this year and is the first hit of Bollywood in 2024. The film performed way beyond everyone’s expectations and is still running in theatres. All thanks to good performances by Janki Bodiwala, Ajay Devgn, and R Madhavan, it has earned 150 crores at the Indian box office.

Talking about Ajay Devgn’s latest release, Maidaan clashed at ticket windows with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Despite the Eid season and good reviews, the film failed miserably and was declared a flop at the Indian box office. Two of the major reasons behind the failure are said to be the film’s length and lack of interest in the sports drama genre. It has earned 45.29 crores so far and is still running in theatres.

Take a look at the box office performance of Ajay Devgn’s last 5 films:

Thank God (2022): collection- 35 crores | verdict- Flop

Drishyam 2 (2022): collection- 241 crores | verdict- Super-Hit

Bholaa (2023): collection- 90 crores | verdict- Losing

Shaitaan (2024): collection- 150 crores | verdict- Hit

Maidaan (2024): collection- 45.29 crores | verdict- Flop

