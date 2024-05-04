What a year this has been so far for the Malayalam film industry! One after another, Mollywood witnessed some really big hits, with Manjummel Boys turning out to be the highest-grossing film of all time. Now, even Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham is doing wonders at the worldwide box office, and in the latest development, it crossed the lifetime collection of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan. Keep reading to know more!

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the action-comedy opened to highly positive reviews upon its release on 11th April. Currently running in its 4th week, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has left everyone surprised with its performance at ticket windows, and very soon, it is going to hit the milestone of 150 crores gross.

Coming to the latest collection update, Aavesham added another 1.40 crores (estimates) at the Indian box office on its day 23 (4th Friday). With this, the estimated Indian collection has gone up to 75.55 crores net. Including taxes, the gross Indian collection stands at 89.14 crores. In the overseas market, too, the film has emerged as a huge success, with 51 crores gross being accumulated so far. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 140.14 crores gross.

With an impressive collection of 140.14 crores gross in 23 days, Aavesham has crossed the global lifetime collection of Pulimurugan (140 crores gross). So, now, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has become the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 235.16 crores gross (still running) 2018 (2023) – 181 crores gross The Goat Life (2024) – 157.80 crores gross (still running) Aavesham (2024) – 140.14 crores gross (still running) Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores gross Premalu (2024) – 132.68 crores gross (still running) Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores gross Bheeshma Parvam (2022) – 88.50 crores gross Neru (2023) – 86 crores gross RDX (2023) – 82.87 crores gross

