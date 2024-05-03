In the past few years, a revolution could be seen in the way people are experiencing films in theatres. With improved technology, the audience is enjoying the enhanced theatrical experience, with IMAX being the biggest example. Nowadays, several films are opting for IMAX release as this premium format provides a better value to the audience and also helps in earning big money. As far as Indian films are concerned, KGF Chapter 2 has enjoyed the most benefit of it. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF sequel starring Yash was promoted as a visual extravaganza and a memorable theatre experience. It was also made available in IMAX. With a larger-than-life cinematic treat being offered, audiences welcomed the biggie with open arms, and it is learned that about 14.17 crores gross ($1.70 million) were earned from IMAX alone by this Yash starrer.

With 14.17 crores, KGF Chapter 2 stands as the highest-grossing Indian film in IMAX. In the second position, Shah Rukh Khan is making noise with Jawan. For the unversed, it raked in 13.93 crores gross ($1.67 million) from the IMAX version alone. In the third position, too, there’s Shah Rukh Khan’s film in the form of Pathaan, which earned 12.92 crores gross ($1.55 million), as per trade analyst Nishit Shaw.

As we can see, all these three biggies earned a good chunk of the amount from IMAX. So, in the coming years, we’ll see many films opting for this premium technology.

Meanwhile, talking about the worldwide box office collection, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 earned a staggering 1230 crores gross. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan did a business of 1143.59 crores gross globally, while Pathaan earned a global sum of 1060.43 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

