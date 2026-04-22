The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, brings together two powerhouse performers in a high-octane large-scale entertainer.

Salman Khan & Nayanthara’s Big Collaboration

The filmmakers have officially begun filming their fast-paced film, starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara, after laying the groundwork for one of the most eagerly awaited partnerships in Indian cinema. The film has gone on floors in Mumbai, marking the beginning of a grand cinematic journey.

As cameras roll on this ambitious project, the collaboration sets the stage for a landmark theatrical experience, one that unites star power, storytelling, and scale, and it promises to deliver a truly unforgettable big-screen moment.

The film is tentatively titled SVC 63. Dil Raju presents a Sri Venkateswara Creations film, produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore and co-produced by Rafi Kazi.

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