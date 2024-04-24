Fahadh Faasil has proven his mettle as an actor and earned his loyal fan following by proving he’s among the most versatile Indian actors in the present era. As of now, he’s enjoying the tremendous response of Aavesham, and while celebrations are in full swing, his latest blunt advice for the audience has triggered mixed reactions. Keep reading to know more!

In the past couple of years, Fahadh has seen a considerable rise in his popularity. It’s not just about his films, but even his characters have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. His latest release, Aavesham, has also turned out to be a huge success, and the actor is receiving immense praise for his portrayal of Ranga. Amid this, the actor has spoken about not taking films too seriously.

In an interview with Baradwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus, Fahadh Faasil shared his opinion about life being more than just films. He said, “I always tell this to my audience, my commitment to them is just that I’ll try and make the film watchable. I don’t want them to think about me otherwise, or worry about what I’m doing with my life. Just don’t take me seriously once you leave theatres.”

Fahadh Faasil added, “Think about me only while you are in theatres. I don’t want people to take the discussions on actors or performances even to their dining tables. Just discuss in the theatre or maybe during the drive back home. Cinema is not beyond that; it has a limit. There’s more that you can do with your life than watching cinema.”

While the statement sounds sensible, it has received mixed reactions on social media. Some are agreeing with his advice, others are thinking that the actor is giving too much importance to himself as no one actually takes films seriously in the first place.

On the work front, Fahadh Faasil will be next seen in Pushpa 2 as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

