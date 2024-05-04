Madgaon Express is now making the most of the current open season with practically no new releases. The week before it had collected 1 crore between Monday to Thursday and now in the weekdays gone by, it has done even better with 1.13 crore more coming in. This is really good trending because even though the numbers are on the lower side, for a film that has been adequately budgeted with no wasteful expenditure, such kind of incremental additions are allowing it to gain a higher box office verdict.

While in the process it managed to go past the 35 crores mark, the current week has started well too with 24 lakhs more being added to its total. That’s good too because the Friday before was 33 lakhs. Now it should make good gains on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

Currently, this Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary film stands at 35.60 crores. While it’s already a clean success, the verdict will go higher to semi-hit stage once it crosses the 40 crores mark. If that indeed turns out to be the case, then it would be good reason to celebrate because on its release the best case scenario at the box office had seemed like 25 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

