Who is the next James Bond? The question has been surfacing all over the media and in our heads for quite a long time after Daniel Craig’s departure from the film franchise was announced. There have been a lot of names in the race to star in Bond 26, and among them, one of the which is Jacob Elordi. In a recent conversation, the actor talked about the same and gave a response. Scroll ahead to find out.

Jacob became an overnight sensation after featuring in the Netflix movie Kissing Booth and hit another wave of popularity after starring in Euphoria along with Zendaya, Syndey Sweeney, and others. He has recently been all over the news for his movie Saltburn.

Coming back to James Bond. The iconic spy franchise James Bond was created first in the novels by Ian Fleming. After a lot of actors, Daniel Craig took the baton in 2006 for Casino Royale till 2021’s No Time To Die; now it’s time for another actor to move forward with the baton. While the casting of James 26 is still undecided, Jacob Elordi is quite popularly rumored.

In a recent conversation with Extra, Jacob Elordi was asked about his possible contribution to being the next James Bond. The Euphoria star, without giving in much to the buzz and keeping the mystery a mystery, said, “That’s beautiful… I just like that people maybe want to put me in their movies. That makes me really glad.”

Well, so far, there has been no confirmation or announcement regarding who will be Bond 26, but there’s a high possibility that Jacob Elordi can reprise the role given that the actor has been proving his worth in serious roles after featuring in Saltburn and Priscilla (where he plays Elvish Presley).

What might go wrong in Jacob’s casting is him being an Australian actor, and the production house might want a British actor to don the role. However, if Jacob is their choice, then it would probably be a wise choice as they would want to have a young Bond to start with and hold the character for a more extended period of time.

Now, it’s just a matter of time to figure out who will be the next 007! What are your expectations?

