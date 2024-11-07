When it comes to best action franchises, few made a significant impact as The Fast and the Furious. What began as a film about car street racing quickly evolved into a saga of high-stakes espionage and extraordinary feats. As the franchise garnered immense popularity, the late actor Paul Walker became synonymous with protagonist Brian O’Connor. However, reports later revealed that rap legend Eminem was initially considered for the role.

With the last chapter of The Fast and the Furious saga slated for a 2025 release, the franchise’s legacy is highlighted towards its final stretch with one more trilogy. The final movie will also bring the original film back into focus, especially the characters and the chemistry between Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Connor. Despite their different backgrounds, they shared a sense of family, which led to their strong bond.

At the time of The Fast and the Furious production, Eminem was already a big name in the rap scene, renowned for his groundbreaking style. Additionally, his breakout movie 8 Mile was also in pre-production. Although 8 Mile was released a year later after The Fast and the Furious, the filming began after the latter had wrapped.

Ultimately, due to scheduling conflicts, Eminem could not take on the role, which went to Paul Walker. However, the Rap God singer’s performance in 8 Mile showcased his ability to channel intense personal emotion into his character. It revealed he could portray someone deeply troubled yet driven to succeed.

Not only Eminem but another A-list actor from the Hollywood industry, Denzel Washington, was also approached by the franchise for a more significant role. The actor was offered to play Mr. Nobody in the films. This character which debuted in Fast and the Furious 7. However, Washington wasn’t interested in the role. He reportedly wanted to avoid stuff like MCU or the Fast and the Furious movies.

At the time when Washington turned down the role, Deadline shared, “The studio is now looking for another big star to join the next film in a small role and then be a big part of the film that follows.” The report further stated, “Denzel Washington just turned down that opportunity, but they’ll undoubtedly get somebody important by the time The Conjuring helmer James Wan starts shooting the seventh film.”

Following Washington’s decision to turn down the role of Mr. Nobody, Kurt Russell got the part and appeared in several Fast and Furious movies.

