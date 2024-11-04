The rap God, aka Eminem, is one of the most successful and influential artists in the music industry. With a career of over two decades, Eminem is popularly known for his sharp lyricism, controversial themes, and powerful storytelling. He has sold millions of albums worldwide, including The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show, and earned multiple Grammy Awards. His venture into acting with a critically acclaimed role in 8 Mile and business through his record label, Shady Records, also earned him widespread success as a global hip-hop icon.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the multi-platinum-selling American rapper has a net worth of $250 million. Born in Missouri, Eminem grew up with his single mom. As a child, he was bullied frequently at school. While he always dreamt of being a comic book artist, that changed when he heard his first rap song, Reckless ft. Ice-T. Since then, he began rapping, and at 14, he adopted the rap persona M&M, inspired by his initials. By 17, he dropped out of high school and took several odd jobs while focusing on writing songs and engaging in freestyle rap battles throughout the city.

Eventually, Eminem gained attention and respect from the local Detroit hip-hop area and joined Bassmint Productions, later named Soul Intent. He recorded his first debut album, Infinite, in 1996 with Web Entertainment. As an alter-ego, he adopted a violent personality, Slim Shady, and rapped about sex, drugs, rape, violence, and murder. Today, Eminem is one of the consistently highest-paid rappers in the world. He has made millions from his music and albums, and his total career earnings are approximately $420 million.

Eminem rose to fame in the late 1990s with his album, The Slim Shady LP, and became a global sensation. He also won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and released another album, The Marshall Mathers LP, selling over 1.76 million copies in the first week alone. Eminem’s booming success continued with The Eminem Show and Encore. Apart from his success in music, he also starred in films like 8 Mile, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Lose Yourself. Since then, he has released Relapse, Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze, and Music To Be Murdered By.

Reflecting on his personal life, Eminem was open about his struggle with drugs. While he is sober now, he was battling with both his mother and ex-wife, Kim, and had multiple appearances in the courtroom during the late 90s and early 2000. Kim and Eminem share a daughter, Hailie, who recently married and announced her pregnancy.

Eminem isn’t just a rap icon; he’s also making waves in real estate. He bought a $1.483 million 8,900-square-foot home in Michigan, his primary home ever since. He also has a 15,000-square-foot house in Oakland County worth $4.8 million. The rapper transformed this property into a virtual fortress, equipped with electric fences and guard booths staffed by armed security 24/7. The entire neighborhood is gated and secured by additional security. Despite the high-level protection, Eminem hardly lived in this house and listed it for sale in 2017 at $1.99 million.

