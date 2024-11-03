As the DCEU wraps up, Margot Robbie hints at passing the Harley Quinn torch to new actresses after three iconic films. It’s time for fresh interpretations of the beloved character!

Robbie expressed her vision, saying, “I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters.” Her perspective is refreshing. Instead of clinging to the role, she opened the door for others to explore Harley’s chaotic charm. She added, “Harley’s so fun and can go in many directions. You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, ‘What are they going to do with her?’ The options are endless.” This wasn’t a typical “I quit!” moment but a heartfelt farewell.

As Robbie stepped back, Lady Gaga prepared to step in. She was set to portray a new version of Harley in Joker: Folie à Deux, opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s twisted Joker. The torch was officially passing, but Robbie’s contributions to Harley’s legacy were undeniable. Since first donning the iconic jester’s costume in 2016, she has helped catapult Harley into pop culture stardom, transforming the character into an icon.

Reflecting on her journey, Robbie acknowledged how her experiences shaped her future choices. While the world eagerly anticipated potential Barbie sequels following her success in the film, she tempered the excitement with caution. When asked about a second outing, she remarked, “Everything went into Barbie. I don’t know what more could even look like.” Her careful approach highlighted that while franchise success can be tempting, she had learned valuable lessons from her time as Harley Quinn.

Her five years as Harley Quinn were impactful. Despite mixed reviews, her portrayal elevated the character’s popularity, leading to a solo film and an animated series. Moving on feels bittersweet yet essential.

After leaving Harley behind, Margot Robbie’s future seemed bright and open. With no franchise commitments on her slate, she could explore new projects. Her upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel, starring alongside Ryan Gosling, hinted at exciting possibilities. Though details were scarce, the reunion of these two talents promised a fresh tone and dynamic.

In a world where actors often get trapped in franchise roles, Margot Robbie’s journey as Harley Quinn demonstrated her growth. She embraced the unpredictability of her career, opting to take risks instead of following the easy path of sequels. This mindset allowed her to shine in non-franchise films like Babylon and I, Tonya. As Robbie entered this new phase, fans eagerly awaited what creative ventures lay ahead.

While Margot Robbie’s time as Harley Quinn ended, her legacy endured, leaving fans excited for her next chapter and Harley’s future on screen. The character would thrive in new hands, and Robbie’s openness to that evolution only cemented her status as a Hollywood icon.

