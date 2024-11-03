Kate Winslet dusted off the rumors of a feud with director James Cameron, floating around since the Titanic days. In a candid chat with Variety, the Oscar-winning actress addressed the gossip, revealing how speculation overshadowed her genuine bond with the acclaimed filmmaker. “There’s a part of me that feels almost sad that stupid, speculative Titanic stuff at the time overshadowed my actual relationship with him,” Winslet shared, making it clear that there was never a rift.

While filming Titanic, Winslet’s portrayal of Rose Dewitt Bukater catapulted her to fame but also brought some emotional baggage. Cameron noted, “There was never a rift between us. She had a little postpartum depression when she let go of Rose.” It turns out Winslet dives deep into her characters, and that can leave a mark. But despite the past, their collaboration continued, with Winslet starring in Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and even working on the franchise’s next installment.

The director expressed excitement about their ongoing partnership, stating, “I work with her performance every day.” After reflecting on their dynamic, Winslet praised Cameron’s creativity and described the filming process as a whirlwind of possibilities. “He just covers everything from a million angles,” she remarked, pointing to the dizzying array of cameras used to capture performances.

Speaking of performances, Winslet also recalled a memorable encounter with director Stephen Frears while prepping for HBO’s The Regime. In a hilarious twist, she recounted how she made tea for him—clearly, the British tradition was lost on him. “I didn’t have a fucking clue what he meant” when he suggested her character needed to be “quite high.” But Winslet embraced the challenge, resulting in a standout performance that showcased her versatility.

Her character, Elena Vernham, was a narcissistic European autocrat whose blunders and neuroses drove the series’ tension. Winslet portrayed her with layers of charm and menace, making viewers question who she was behind the mask. “All the homework and the prep is just so I can cut myself a bunch of slack,” Winslet explained about her meticulous approach. With Frears’ direction, she crafted an intriguing and flawed character, again proving her knack for depth.

Cameron has consistently recognized Winslet’s unique spark, once saying she entered a room “with great confidence.” He initially hesitated to cast her in Titanic, thinking her previous roles were “lazy casting.” But once he saw her in action, he was convinced. Winslet’s ability to bring complex characters to life has only grown, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

Transitioning from Titanic to Mare of Easttown, Winslet delivered another Emmy-winning performance as Mare Sheehan. The character resonated deeply with audiences, embodying the rawness and vulnerability many faced during the pandemic. Would she consider revisiting Mare? “Probably,” she said, hinting at the character’s enduring impact on her career.

While HBO has teased potential discussions for a Season 2 of Mare of Easttown, Winslet remains nonchalant. “Move on,” she quipped, not wanting to dwell on the past. However, with her talents and undeniable chemistry with Cameron, fans can only hope this dynamic duo continues creating magic on screen.

