Sean Diddy Combs is currently the talk of the town and has been so since last year. He has been accused of sexually abusing multiple individuals, including minors. Now, the eminent rapper Eminem once accused Diddy of killing Tupac Shakur, another renowned personality in the music industry. Scroll below for all the deets.

Tupac is one of the best-selling music artists, having sold over 75 million records worldwide. He addressed social injustice, political issues, and racism in his songs. Unfortunately, he passed away in 1996. Shakur was around 25 years old when he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. The gunman reportedly shot him four times in the chest, and he was leaving from a boxing match at the MGM Grand. Recently, a supposed suspect in the murder case claimed that Combs made a deal to plan the rapper’s killing.

According to Fox 5 via Hindustan Times, former gang leader Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis, facing murder charges involving Tupac’s death, claimed that Sean Diddy Combs offered $1 million to get Shakur killed. The court documents stated, “[Davis] has asserted publicly that he only told on himself and wasn’t trying to provide evidence against anyone else in his conversations with police.” Before all this, Eminem accused Diddy of getting Tupac killed in one of his songs, ‘Killshot.’

As per US Weekly’s report, it was a diss track released in 2018. In addition to that, Sean Diddy Combs’ response to the track was equally bizarre. The lyrics from Eminem’s Killshot were, “Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah!” It allegedly referred to the 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur, when he was murdered.

After the track was released, as per the media outlet Sean Diddy Combs addressed it in a now-deleted episode of Joe Budden’s YouTube series, Sean Diddy Combs and Eminem. Diddy said he had privately handled the situation with the Slim Shady rapper. Combs said, “He said, ‘There’s nothing to say about it.’ It’s in my hands. He wild.” However, Eminem later claimed that the lyrics were a joke.

The Slim Shady singer recently collaborated with JID, and in the track Fuel, he raps, “Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effect of Tupac’s murder, like facial tissue; whose cloak should I clean next? Puff’s? ‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up?” Now, Tupac Shakur’s family has reportedly hired a lawyer to investigate the probable connections between his murder and Diddy.

