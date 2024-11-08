Outer Banks Season 4 ended with an intense finale episode. Unlike the previous installments, the new season of the action mystery drama was split into two parts, with the final episodes airing on Netflix on November 7th, 2024. In the season finale, the Pogues experience both heartbreak and new challenges.

From shocking betrayals to a hint of revenge, this season ends with twists and turns that leave the viewers with burning questions.

JJ Meets A Tragic End

During the Pogues’ mission to Morocco to find the Blue Crown, JJ discovers shocking truths about his past and his real father. After facing betrayal from his biological dad, Chandler Groff, JJ makes a heroic sacrifice. In a brutal encounter, Groff stabs his son. JJ spends his last moments with Kiara, where he shares how grateful he is to have his friends, saying, “I already got it, everything I wanted.”

JJ’s death is especially devastating for the Pogues, as he was not just a friend but family to them. Throughout the season, he went through an emotional journey, from discovering his true identity to giving his life for his friends. Going forward, the group will want to avenge JJ’s death as Kiara simply says, “Revenge,” at the end of the episode.

Does Rafe Become Part Of The Pogues?

Known as a villain for much of Outer Banks, Rafe changes sides this season to support the Pogues. He starts helping them out, even securing a boat to get them to Morocco, despite still holding onto some resentment toward his sister, Sarah.

While some Pogues struggle to trust him fully, Rafe does show his commitment, going as far as double-crossing Groff by leaving him in a well. However, he is still a complicated character. While he helps the Pogues, he is also motivated by personal goals and financial needs.

Rafe’s bond with Sarah also grows in the season. In their final conversation, Sarah tells him that their father sacrificed himself to protect her, helping Rafe see her in a new light. Sarah reminds him that they are each other’s only family, marking a turning point in their relationship.

How Does Sarah’s Pregnancy Affect John B?

Another highlight of the episode is Sarah’s discovery that she is pregnant. The situation makes John B realize that he must prioritize their safety and future. He has always been a risk-taker but now wants a peaceful life for their growing family, moving away from dangerous treasure hunts.

However, the Blue Crown still holds importance, as finding it could mean financial security for him, Sarah, and their unborn child. The loss of JJ only deepens John B’s desire to make life safer for his new family. By the end of the season, John B looks ready to take on the responsibility of fatherhood, just like he always wished his father had done for him.

