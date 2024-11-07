Alright, dragon fans, here’s the scoop: House of the Dragon throws us a major curveball with Helaena Targaryen. Unlike in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, where she’s a low-key character, the show turned her into a full-blown dreamer. Yep, Helaena—played by Phia Saban—isn’t just the Queen and sister of Aegon II who loves her insects and riddles; she’s now the one dropping prophetic bombs left and right, and most people aren’t even catching on.

Helaena might seem like she’s mumbling nonsense while she plays with bugs, but listen closely—her words are like a Targaryen crystal ball. In House of the Dragon, her “riddles” are spot-on predictions hinting at what’s coming. She’s not just there for quirky commentary; she’s giving fans all the secret spoilers.

She Saw Aemond’s Eye Drama Coming

Remember that prank with the pig dressed up as a dragon? When Aemond was getting roasted by his brothers for being dragon-less? Helaena was right there, dropping lines like, “He’ll have to close an eye.” And guess what? She wasn’t just talking to the bug in her hand—she was seeing the future! Fast forward a bit: Aemond grabs Laena’s dragon, gets into a brawl with her kids, and bam—loses an eye. It’s like she saw it all unfold before it even happened. But in true Targaryen fashion, no one noticed her cryptic warning. Even after her prediction comes true, her family just brushes her off as their weird sister with an insect obsession.

The Targaryen Civil War? She Called That, Too!

Oh, and that whole brewing Targaryen civil war? Helaena was all over that one, too. At Laena Velaryon’s funeral, she’s casually holding a spider and spitting bars like, “Hand turns loom, spool of green, spool of black; dragons of flesh weaving dragons of thread.” Sounds poetic, right? But if you’ve been paying attention, you’d know this isn’t just pretty wordplay. “Hand” is Otto Hightower, always scheming and plotting behind Viserys’ back. The “spool of green and black” refers to the two sides gearing up to fight over the Iron Throne—the Greens pushing for Aegon II and the Blacks backing Rhaenyra. And “dragons of flesh weaving dragons of thread”? That’s her straight-up predicting the dragon-riding mayhem about to go down.

The Beast Beneath the Boards

Helaena drops this eerie line while Alicent’s trying to make sense of everything after Viserys kicks the bucket. The queen doesn’t get it, as she is drowning in her own grief. But Helaena’s seeing something big. And boom, next thing you know, Rhaenys busts out on her dragon from underneath the Red Keep right as Aegon’s crowned. It’s chaos, and it’s precisely what Helaena hinted at. Again, no one’s listening to her, which is a missed opportunity in the House of the Dragon because she’s been right on the money every time.

A Wasted Prophetic Power

Helaena’s most chilling prophecy comes after King Viserys’ death when she warns, “There is a beast beneath the boards.” Alicent dismisses this as grieving nonsense, but Helaena’s words are accurate. On the day of Aegon’s crowning, Rhaenys Targaryen emerges from beneath the Red Keep on dragonback, a “beast” hidden beneath the floorboards, disrupting the coronation.

You’d think by now someone would realize Helaena’s more than just a riddle-talking oddball. But nope. Not even her husband, Aegon II, has figured it out. She’s dropping these significant clues about future disasters, but everyone’s too wrapped up in their power games and family drama to notice. Even Alicent, her mom, who’s usually got her eyes on everything, is missing the signs. It’s like having a magic 8-ball that works, but no one bothers to give it a shake.

The Prophetic Perils

But let’s be honest—dragon dreams are a double-edged sword. Sure, Helaena’s got the gift of foresight, but things can go south real fast if you don’t interpret those visions just right. Look at Viserys I: he was so obsessed with his dream of a male heir that he made some pretty terrible decisions. And then there’s Alicent, who misread Viserys’ last words about “Aegon,” thinking he meant their son, Aegon II, should rule. We all know how that turned out—a full-blown mess.

What’s Next for Helaena?

So, what’s the deal with Helaena’s dragon dreams? Are we going to see more of these prophecies coming to life? And will anyone ever start taking her seriously? Or is she destined to keep mumbling truths to her bugs while the rest of her family stumbles blindly into the chaos she already saw coming?

In a world where dragons breathe fire and thrones are made of swords, it looks like Helaena’s the one with the real power. Too bad no one’s smart enough to realize it.

Keep those ears open, folks. If Helaena’s talking, you might want to start listening.

