HBO’s historical drama, Game of Thrones, is one of the most influential fantasy tales that has captured the audience’s attention worldwide. The epic saga of dragons and thrones covers all sides of bloody wars, the unforgiving land of Westeros, exceptional character development, and a masterclass in large-scale storytelling. The series often resolved major plotlines in penultimate episodes, leaving season finales to explore the aftermath of iconic events like Eddard Stark’s execution and the Red Wedding. While these finales reconfigured the series’ dynamics by delivering spellbinding conclusions that teased future developments, each season ended with awe-inspiring moments, keeping fans hooked with intense discussions. Game of Thrones’ most and best-talked episodes came with season finales.

The Iron Throne (Season 8 Episode 6)

Game of Thrones concluded its eighth and final season with The Iron Throne, the lowest-rated show in history. The episode featured the aftermath of Daenerys Targaryen’s destruction of King’s Landing. Her arc spiraled from a symbol of hope to a feared tyrant, ultimately leading to her death at Jon Snow’s hands. After the lords of Westeros abolished the monarchy and elected Bran Stark as King, Sansa Stark declared the North independent. Meanwhile, Jon was exiled beyond the Wall, Arya set out to explore the Sunset Sea, and Bran’s small council was established. The shortest six-episode season left fans feeling that the main character’s arcs were rushed to conclusion, with the finale struggling to justify Daenerys’ drastic transformation.

Mother’s Mercy (Season 5 Episode 10)

Despite the infamous nature of The Iron Throne, previous season finales of Game of Thrones were generally well-received, with season five’s Mother’s Mercy being a standout. Although the episode received low ratings, the episode sparked intense online discussion, particularly with Jon Snow’s shocking death at the hands of his Night’s Watch brothers. Other significant events from the episode included Cersei Lannister’s harrowing walk of atonement, Tyrion governing Meereen, Sansa escaping from Winterfell with Theon, and Stannis Baratheon’s death at Brienne’s hands. Although Mother’s Mercy was a thrilling finale, the twists had a limited long impact as fans speculated about Jon Snow’s resurrection, dampening its shock value.

Mhysa (Season 3 Episode 10)

The season three finale, Mhysa, highlighted how Game of Thrones finales could be overshadowed by the powerful episodes preceding them, particularly the monumental The Rains of Castamere and the Red Wedding. Despite this, Mhysa was adopted with a more subdued tone, as the episode revealed Tywin Lannister as the mastermind behind the Stark ambush. While Boltons and Freys were rewarded for their treachery, the power shift in the North enraged fans. The episode also featured Jon Snow’s departure from Ygritte, Jaime Lannister’s return to King’s Landing, and Daenerys being celebrated by the freed slaves of Yunkai.

Valar Morghulis (Season 2 Episode 10)

Valar Morghulis is the finale of season two of Game of Thrones, which follows the intense Blackwater episode. The episode skillfully explored the political fallout of Stannis’ failed assault on King’s Landing, with Tywin replacing Tyrion as Hanf of the King and the Lannisters allying with the Tyrells, leading to King Joffrey’s new arrangement with Lady Margaery. Meanwhile, Daenerys retrieved her dragons from the House of the Undying, and Arya encountered Jaqen H’ghar after escaping Harrenhal. The episode ominously hinted at the growing power of the White Walkers. This episode provided a rewarding conclusion as it tied key storylines while setting the stage for the tumultuous events of season three.

The Dragon and the Wolf (Season 7 Episode 8)

With a 79-minute runtime, the seventh season finale, the Dragon and the Wolf, was pivotal in setting up the looming clash between Westeros and the White Walkers. The episode featured the tense negotiations at the Dragonpit, where Jon Snow urged the lords and ladies to unite against the more significant threat. While this meeting was the first time Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen met each other, Cersei deceptively agreed to a truth. Meanwhile, Sansa and Arya cleverly outmaneuvered Lord Baelish, and Theon Greyjoy reaffirmed his loyalty to his sister, Yara. The episode’s conclusion was remarkable as Bran’s revelation that Jon Snow was the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and the true heir to the Iron Throne was a game-changer followed by Jon and Daenerys’ romance taking an intimate turn.

The Children (Season 4 Episode 10)

The decisive finale of season four, The Children, wrapped up major plotlines and reshaped the key characters’ trajectories. The episode featured the intense duel between the Hound and Brienne over Arya and Jamie rescuing Tyrion from execution. Meanwhile, Tyrion kills Shae and Tywin before fleeing King’s Landing. The Children also highlighted Stannis arriving north of the Wall, Bran meeting the Three-Eyed Raven, and Daenerys chaining her dragons in Meereen. With dramatic deaths, The Children was a thrilling conclusion and delivered a satisfying ending to the series’ finest season.

Fire and Blood (Season 1 Episode 10)

In the first season of Game of Thrones, he excelled at crafting a vast and intricate world with remarkable engagement. Following the execution of Eddard Stark, Fire and Blood delved into the fallout of his death. The episode featured the Stark family’s turmoil and Tywin Lannister’s urgent moves to stabilize King’s Landing by appointing Tyrion as Joffrey’s Hand. Meanwhile, in Qarth, Daenerys mourned Khal Drogo before emerging from his funeral pyre with three dragon hatchlings. The season-ending with Daenerys and her dragons was brilliant, cementing her as the Mother of Dragons.

The Winds of Winter (Season 6 Episode 10)

The Winds of Winter is an awe-inspiring season finale and one of Game of Thrones’ finest episodes. The episode followed Cersei’s trial in King’s Landing with a dramatic twist as she sought revenge by destroying the Great Sept with wildfire, killing the High Sparrow and her enemies in one stroke. Moreover, the episodes’ emotional depth intensified with Tommen Baratheon’s suicide after Margaery’s death, leading to Cersei’s crowning as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Meanwhile, Bran uncovered Jon Snow’s true parentage, who was named King in the North, and Arya avenged House Stark by killing Walder Frey. The finale also featured Daenerys and her allies setting sail for Westeros. Lena Headey’s performance as Cersei remained the best in this episode, delivering shocking moments that left fans anticipating the future.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News on Koimoi.

Must Read: When Captain Jack Sparrow Outwitted The British Navy & Stole The Show On The High Seas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News