In the vibrant tapestry of House of the Dragon, the tale of Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Alicent (Emily Carey) unfolds like a tragicomedy. It’s a heartbreaking exploration of friendship, ambition, and the dark undercurrents of Targaryen’s history. From sweet beginnings to bitter endings, their journey embodies the cruel comedy of a patriarchal world that pitted them against each other.

Remember when Rhaenyra and Alicent were inseparable? Their bond seemed unbreakable. In the series premiere, we watched them share tender moments of laughter and affection. Their friendship danced on the edge of something more, and we all swooned as they leaned on each other through grief. But oh, how quickly things soured! In a stunning turn of events, Alicent’s grand entrance at Rhaenyra’s wedding in that eye-catching green dress signaled the official shift in their relationship. When she referred to Rhaenyra as her “stepdaughter,” it was like a dagger to the heart—gone was the affection, replaced by rivalry and betrayal.

Fans were quick to throw blame around after episode five. “It’s all Alicent’s fault!” some yelled. “She seduced the king!” Others argued she should have forgiven Rhaenyra for past misdeeds. But here’s the kicker: neither girl is truly the villain. They’re just two young women navigating an impossible landscape, burdened by a patriarchal system that sets them up to fail. With no mothers or mentors in the Red Keep to guide them, their world is a pressure cooker of jealousy and ambition.

Alicent, caught in a web spun by her father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), had few options. Otto orders her to comfort King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and then to marry him, all while demanding she produce heirs to secure the royal line. It’s no wonder jealousy creeps in! Rhaenyra can choose her suitors, sneaking out for romantic escapades, while Alicent feels like a pawn in her father’s game. Alicent’s resentment builds as she watches Rhaenyra navigate a world entirely of choices while she’s relegated to a life dictated by men.

And let’s talk about visitors. Despite his shortcomings as a husband and father, he genuinely loves Rhaenyra. He tries not to use her as a political tool, though he often fails. Contrast that with Alicent’s relationship with Otto, who sees her solely as a means to an end. When Alicent chooses Rhaenyra over her father, she faces the loss of the only ally she has left—heightening the stakes of their strained friendship.

Rhaenyra’s perspective is just as tragic. She is the heir in name only, constantly aware that her claim to the throne is tenuous at best. Her father wants to marry her to men she barely knows, leaving her to trust that they’ll treat her well. But after her mother’s brutal death in childbirth, why would she expect anything different? When Rhaenyra finds solace in Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), he quickly turns his back on her, leaving her isolated and vulnerable. The weight of expectation crushes her, especially as her father marries Alicent, severing the bond she cherished.

What’s heartbreaking is that if these two could have communicated their feelings openly, their friendship might have survived. Instead, House of the Dragon brilliantly showcases how the patriarchy sabotages women at every turn. Aemma’s brutal death serves as the loud, tragic warning, while Rhaenyra and Alicent’s friendship serves as a quieter yet equally poignant illustration of lost potential.

As the show prepares for a time jump in episode six, we’re left to ponder the remnants of their once beautiful friendship. The memory of the bond they shared only makes their current estrangement sting more. Rhaenyra and Alicent are trapped in a cycle of patriarchal oppression that leaves them forever at odds, bearing the weight of their fathers’ choices. Their tragic tale reminds us that in a world designed to pit women against each other, true friendship is a rare treasure, often lost to the fires of ambition and betrayal in House Of The Dragon.

