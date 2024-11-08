Oh, the Euphoria magic wasn’t just on-screen. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi had been playing it cool for months before the truth about their off-screen relationship came to light. February rolled around, and the paparazzi caught the duo kissing on the streets of New York City. No more dodging rumors, no more side-eyeing the gossip. These two were more than just friends.

For the unversed, the Kissing Booth actor and Challengers star’s off-screen romance wasn’t just a random fling. According to an insider, it all started long after Euphoria’s first season wrapped. “Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months now,” the source told E!. “They started as close friends, but it became romantic after their show ended.” Their relationship was low-key, but the spark was real, and they were practically inseparable by the summer of 2019.

“They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other in between projects,” said the source, making it clear this wasn’t a fling between takes—it was the real deal.

And don’t think it was just about secret late-night rendezvous. Reports suggest that Jacob even met Zendaya’s family. And apparently, they loved him. “Everyone adores him,” the insider added. So much for the “just friends” narrative, huh? Meanwhile, Zendaya kept it cute when presenting Jacob with an award at the American Australian Association Arts Awards, calling him her “best friend.” But Jacob? He wasn’t ready to spill the tea just yet. When asked about Zendaya, he said she was “like my sister.” Sure, Jacob, keep it chill. We see you.

But here’s where it gets even more interesting: while the world was still in suspense, these two lived their best lives. Behind the scenes of Euphoria, they were all about having fun and letting loose. “Zendaya is an amazing creative… she’s super dope to work with,” Jacob gushed in a 2020 GQ interview. Sounds like a lot more than sibling vibes, right? The chemistry between them was undeniable; off-screen, it wasn’t all work. Their friendship grew into something a little more complicated but undeniably electric.

But, as everything goes in Hollywood, even the best secret romances come with an expiry date. Fast forward to 2021, and suddenly, Jacob Elordi was spotted with a new muse: Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter. Dinner at Nobu Malibu? Check. Birthday coincidence? You bet. On the day Zendaya celebrated her 24th birthday, Jacob was out getting cozy with Kaia. Ouch. But don’t call it official just yet. A source said, “Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia,” but added, “there is nothing serious going on there.” Kaia kept things “friendly” for now, but the flirtation was unmistakable.

So, there you have it—Zendaya and Jacob’s secret romance may have been fun while it lasted, but like any good story in Hollywood, it eventually ended. From New York City kisses to secret dinner dates, this was one relationship that made fans swoon. Will they ever rekindle their off-screen love? Who knows, but we’re pretty sure we’ve seen the last of their off-screen Euphoria magic—for now.

