HBO’s captivating high-school teen drama, Euphoria, is officially heading back into production as announced on July 12. The hit series is set to start filming season 3 in January 2025 with the main cast, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie.

The Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, Francesca Orsi said, “I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [creator] Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Euphoria Season 3.

Euphoria Season 3 Release Date

The third chapter of Euphoria is scheduled to return in 2025 as reported by HBO and Max’s Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys. Following the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes and the tragic death of Angus Cloud, the production was delayed.

Euphoria Season 3 Cast

Although no confirmation has been made by HBO about the cast, it is highly expected that the series regulars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Nika King, Maude Apatow, Austin Abrams, and Storm Reid will return.

However, it is confirmed that Barbie Ferreira will not return to play Kat as she announced her departure in August 2022. She said, “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you, Katherine Hernandez.”

Euphoria Season 3 Plot

Sam Levinson opened up about the third season of Euphoria to Elle in September 2023, calling the third chapter a “film noir” and Rue’s storyline will “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.” Moreover, Colman Domingo shared with Deadline, “It’s an organism, and [Levinson] wants it to keep shifting it in many ways and I think he’s going to take some really big swings actually with season 3.”

He continued, “He’s someone who, once there’s an expectation of the show, he wants to smash that expectation because he truly is a consummate artist, and he wants to make sure he’s telling some really compelling storytelling. And just because we had some successes before with this season, he said, ‘Let’s not rely on that. Let’s move forward. I’m going to go deeper with these characters. I’m going to really peel away the layers of them and just get to the human heart.’”

Euphoria Season 1 and 2 can be streamed on Max.

