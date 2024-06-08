Euphoria Season 3 is one of the most anticipated Hollywood series. The Netflix original stars Zendaya in the leading role and revolves around high school students’ struggles with drugs, relationships, and social media. A cast member is currently slamming the creators over allegedly keeping her in the dark. Scroll below for the scoop!

We bid goodbye to some of our favorite characters in Season 2. Angus Cloud, aka Fezco O’Neill, was found dead in his house after multiple drug overdoses. Barbie Ferreira, who played Katherine, also confirmed that she’s bidding a “very teary-eyed goodbye” to her much-loved character. The future of Jacob Elordi and Dominic Fike also remains unknown.

Chloe Cherry, who played Faye, was arrested after a raid at Fezco’s house. While her future in Euphoria Season 3 seemed blurred, she still hopes to mark her return. However, the actress claims the creators keep her in the dark, and no one has given her any clarity about the future of her career.

In a conversation with DailyMail, Chloe Cherry shared, “No one talks to me. They really don’t talk to me. I would definitely go back. But they just leave me in the dark, let’s just say that.”

Chloe Cherry isn’t the only one who called out Euphoria makers. Previously, Zendaya’s on-screen mother, Nika King, took a dig at the creators for not providing her with updates. She also confessed to facing financial woes and relying on the Netflix show to meet ends.

“Season 3 is coming out … I don’t f–king know. People are like, ‘We need Season 3.’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I need Season 3, too!’ I haven’t paid my rent in six months, and Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week. I’m like, ‘Bitch, come home! I need you. Mama need you.’”

Euphoria Season 3 is likely to premiere sometime in 2025.

