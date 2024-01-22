Teen drama series Euphoria created a rage with its debut in 2019. It revolves around a group of school friends and how they navigate their love, friendships, and their personal struggles. It is the fourth most viewed HBO series. There’s a lot of noise around Season 3, and some of our favorite cast members, including Jacob Elordi, may not be reprising their characters. Scroll below for all the updates on this Zendaya led show.

The release of Season 2 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans hoped that Season 3 would make it on time, but the SAG-AFTRA strike further postponed the original plans. The cast will soon go on the floors, and one now expects Euphoria Season 3 to hit HBO in early 2025.

While Zendaya will be reprising her much-loved character of Rue, scroll below for actors who might not return for Euphoria Season 3.

Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud played a king-hearted drug dealer, Fezco O’Neill, in Euphoria. Many wouldn’t know, but he worked at a New York restaurant before the Euphoria casting director spotted him.

On July 31, 2023, Angus was found dead in his family house in California due to multiple drug overdoses. We will not see our dear Fezco return to Season 3, but he’ll live in our hearts forever!

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira, who played the powerful character of Kat, announced on her Instagram stories in August 2022 that she had bid goodbye to Euphoria. She wrote, “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. Love you katherine hernandez.”

Jacob Elordi

Fans are worried after Jacob’s latest statements on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. There are possibilities that the actor may have outgrown his role as Nate Jacobs. After portraying successful characters in films like Priscilla and Saltburn, he may not be very willing to return to his high-school teen avatar.

It is to be noted that Jacob Elordi was 19 when he shot for Euphoria Season 1, and he’s 26 now! He told Jimmy Fallon about his return, “I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”

We cannot imagine Euphoria without Nate Jacobs, can you?

Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike joined the HBO series in Season 2. He plays Rue’s friend Elliot. While the actor thinks it would be pretty “dope” to return to Euphoria, he hasn’t received any calls from the creators.

In a conversation with Variety, Dominic shared, “Last time I talked to them, it was cool, [but] I don’t really talk to them anymore.”

Chloe Cherry

We saw Chloe Cherry’s character Faye get arrested when police raided Fezco’s house and may not return for Season 3. However, she did wish to reprise her character.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Euphoria updates!

